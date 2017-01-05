EXECUTIVES AT EIR FOR €181m WINDFALL AFTER IPO - Senior executives and managers at former semi-state telco Eir are set to split a €181.6m windfall when the company refloats on the stock market or is sold, according to figures seen by the Irish Independent.

Separate accounts also just filed for Eircom Holding SA - Eir's holding company - revealed that an equity value of €1.29 billion has been placed on the business. Newly-filed accounts for a Luxembourg-based company connected to the telco showed that the fair value of Eir shares held for a management incentive plan was just under €182m at the end of last June. A big chunk of that money would be payable to CEO Richard Moat. He is overseeing a €1.2 billion investment in Eir's network as the company sees itself morphing from a pure telco to a media firm. Eir planned a return to the stock market in 2014. It was speculated at the time that Mr Moat, then chief financial officer, and former CEO Herb Hribar, would be in line to make up to a total of €60m in bonuses as a result of the flotation. The flotation was pulled, but it remains the most likely exit strategy for Eir's private equity shareholders. The €1.29 billion valuation is the company's own estimate. Eir had previously guided the enterprise value of the firm, which includes debt and equity, but not given a definitive equity valuation for the business.

***

COVESTONE ASSET MANAGEMENT ACQUIRED BY BANK OF IRELAND - Bank of Ireland has acquired Dublin-based Covestone Asset Management for an undisclosed sum.

The deal was signed four days before Christmas and is subject to approval from the Central Bank. Covestone, which was founded by Donal Roche in 2008, has assets under management of close to €100 million, spread across about 150 investors. Speaking to The Irish Times yesterday, Mr Roche said Covestone was at a point last year where it needed to invest up to €1 million to bolster its research and resources. "We decided that rather than go the next stage ourselves, we would go with Bank of Ireland and develop the business that way," he said. "They have a much larger research base than we would have had even if we had invested the money." Mr Roche said a "good few" other parties expressed an interest in the company, but Covestone plumped for the bank, of which he has been a client for more than 40 years, because of its "similar investment philosophy and values". "We are happy to move our clients to them," he said.

***

TRUMP CRH BOON TO GO ON - ANALYSTS - Ireland’s economy is set to outperform the EU for the fifth year in a row, according to Investec Ireland analysts.

Investec made the prediction as it set out its favoured stock picks for 2017, saying it expected CRH, Bank of Ireland, Paddy Power, Betfair, Ryanair and Smurfit Kappa Group to do well of the large listed companies, says the Irish Examiner. Among the small and mid-sized companies, recruitment firm CPL, hotel group Dalata, sea transport company Irish Continental Group, builders merchant Grafton Group, convenience food company Greencore and Irish Residential Properties REIT would do well, it said. "Following on from a momentous 2016 in terms of political surprises, we enter 2017 with the prospect of fiscal reflation from the new US administration. This should drive US GDP towards 3% growth, the highest level in a decade, and see global growth reach 3.7%," according to its economists. Investec analysts said that building materials giant CRH, valued at €27 billion, is well positioned to benefit from a pick-up in infrastructure spending in the US, with president-elect Donald Trump vowing to inject up to €1 trillion in capital investment. As well as promising to invest in highways, airports and bridges across the nation, Mr Trump has controversially vowed to build a giant wall on the border between the US and Mexico.

***

PALLADIUM RALLY SHINES ON BULLISH INDUSTRIAL DEMAND - Palladium has started 2017 with a bang. Resuming a rally that started last year, the metal has climbed to $736 an ounce this week, up more than 8% in the first two trading days of 2016, boosted by strong manufacturing data from the US and China and a sales update from General Motors.

Unlike other precious metals, palladium is sensitive to changes in industrial demand because one of its most common uses is to reduce fumes from petrol-powered vehicles, says the Financial Times. This sets it apart from gold and silver, which are more heavily influenced by changes in monetary policy and risk appetite. Palladium rose almost 20% last year, outperforming gold and sister metal platinum, which gained just 1%. Platinum is used in catalytic converters but in the smaller diesel market - and it has also rallied this week, helped by optimism about global economic growth. Palladium’s powerful advance was checked in December when a big investor liquidated its holding in a London-listed exchange traded fund called Source Physical Palladium. The sale of more than 100,000 ounces pushed the price of palladium down from $770 an ounce to almost $650 before its recovery.