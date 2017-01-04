LG has unveiled a new smart fridge that users can control with their voice thanks to the integration of Amazon's Alexa personal assistant.

The technology normally found within the Amazon Echo speaker hub has been added to the Korean tech giant's new InstaView fridge, which also comes with a 29-inch full HD touchscreen display on the door and built in camera for scanning and checking the food being stored.

Users can ask Alexa to add items to their shopping list, check the weather and set cooking timers via the fridge, which will also send notifications and images to an owner's smartphone for food shopping planning.

LG's Home Appliances boss Song Dae-Hyun said: "By working with Amazon, we are able to broaden our smart refrigerator's capabilities and further provide our customers with a pleasurable cooking and dining experience.

"Our Smart InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator will allow users to enjoy their kitchen experience like never before."

The smart fridge also has LG's WebOS software built in - normally saved for their TVs - that enables users to use the touchscreen to leave virtual notes, lists and memos for other family members.

As part of their press conference ahead of the CES technology show in Las Vegas, LG also revealed a series of new robots they plan to bring to homes and public spaces.

The firm's Hub Robot also uses Amazon's Alexa voice controls and connects to other smart appliances around the house, enabling it to set the heating and control the oven and music speakers among other tasks.

The Hub can move and swivel in place while showing an array of emotions on its built-in display.

An Airport Guide Robot that can scan a passengers plane ticket and give them airport information and directions to their gate was also demoed on stage.

LG also used their event to introduce their new flagship TVs, the Signature OLED W, which is only 2.57mm thick and must be mounted to the wall with magnetic brackets.

LG says the result is the impression the TV is either levitating or is built into the wall like a window, which it said partly inspired the "W" name.