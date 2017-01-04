The State collected more money in tax than it expected last year.

The Department of Finance's Exchequer returns show tax receipts were 1.4% ahead of target for 2016.

The development means the economic recovery is continuing.

Last year Ireland collected €47.86 billion in tax, which was €639m more than the department expected.

While the State exceeded its main forecast, the overall tax figure fell short of a projection published in the Budget, which predicted €48.1 billion would be collected in 2016.

Despite the strong figures for 2016, tax returns for December were 4.5% behind target.

This shortfall was caused by the Revenue Commissioners having to refund corporation tax to some companies that had paid more than they should have.

This included a corporation tax repayment of €150m to one company.

Income tax for the year was almost 1% ahead of target for 2016, with €19.2 billion collected.

With €12.4 billion collected, VAT was 3.4% behind target, and corporation tax (€7.35 billion) was 11% ahead of forecast.

The State had to pay €6.8 billion towards interest on the national debt last year. That was down 3.8% on the 2015 figure.

The total deficit for the year was €1 billion, compared with a deficit of €64m for 2015.

The higher deficit figure was partly caused by reduced payments from banks, and when this is excluded there was a year-on-year improvement of €864m.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan said the "amount of tax collected in 2016 is at an historic high.

"It has provided not only for the extra expenditure incurred in 2016 but for the substantial tax reductions announced in the Budget in October 2015 and delivered during the course of 2016."

Tax Partner at Grant Thornton Peter Vale said the figures show the Exchequer to be in a "strong position going into 2017".

He added: "Probably the best news for the government is that the strong corporation tax receipts look sustainable, providing a buffer against any Brexit related dip in tax receipts elsewhere.

"VAT results for the year are mixed, with the figures ahead of last year but lagging behind forecasts.

"Next month will be a key month to monitor as it picks up the November and December activity."