British consumer borrowing increased by the biggest amount in more than 11 years in November, new Bank of England figures show today.

The figures boosted the unexpectedly robust post-Brexit vote economy in what could prove to be a big spending spree ahead of an expected rise in prices.

Net consumer lending beat expectations to jump by £1.926 billion in November - the biggest monthly rise since March 2005.

Net consumer lending is now 10.8% higher than a year earlier, Bank of England data showed today.

Overall economic growth in Britain is likely to have been among the fastest of advanced economies in 2016.

But it will face a tougher test this year as the effect of sterling's sharp fall since June's Brexit vote to leave the European Union starts to show up in consumer prices.

Consumer spending was the main motor for British growth in the three months after the referendum, with households saving the smallest share of their income since 2008.

Today's figures suggest this trend continued into the end of 2016, but it is unclear how much longer it will last.

UK consumer sentiment surveys have shown shoppers are concerned about the economic outlook as Britain prepares to start two years of talks to leave the EU, though they are still willing to make major purchases.

In a possible harbinger, major clothing retailer Next cut its profit forecast for the current financial year today after a poor Christmas and warned of a further decline in 2017-18.

The move sent shockwaves through the sector as Next was the strongest performer of the last decade.

November's hefty borrowing figures could reflect shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals ahead of expected price rises, analysts said.

The British Retail Consortium said high street prices fell in December at the slowest rate since mid-2015, and construction firms blamed a weaker currency for the biggest jump in costs since 2011 in a survey by financial data company Markit.

Economists expect overall consumer price inflation to approach 3% in 2017, up from less than 1% for 2016 as a whole, while output growth halves to little more than 1%.

Meanwhile, UK house price growth is also likely to slow to around 2% from twice that in 2016, according to mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society.

The post-Brexit vote economy, however, has surprised many economists. Growth to date has been much stronger than forecast just a few months ago, and there is little immediate sign of this changing.

The Markit construction PMI showed activity rising at the fastest rate since March, bolstered by stronger house-building.

This tallied with the Bank of England data which showed robust demand for mortgages.

UK lenders approved 67,505 home loans in November, in line with economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll and the highest since March.