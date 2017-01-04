The National Treasury Management Agency said it raised €4 billion at its first-ever 20-year bond sale today.

The NTMA said it saw more than twice as much demand in a syndicated deal that covered over a third of its minimum funding needs for the year.

The agency sold the benchmark bond at 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a NTMA spokesman said, implying a yield of 1.725%. Investors bid €10.75 billion.

This marks the fifth year in succession that Ireland, the euro zone's fastest-growing economy, has begun its annual funding drive with a bond issue placed via a syndicate of banks.

Smaller euro zone states often use syndication to broaden the investor base for their bonds and compete with big countries whose debt attracts demand because of its benchmark status.

Using banks to find demand should also help secure more aggressive pricing and ensure liquid trading.

The NTMA has taken advantage of record low funding rates over the last two years to issue longer-dated debt at progressively lower cost, stretching out the maturity of its stock of debt by selling 15, 30 and a few 100-year bonds.

The NTMA plans to issue between €9 billion and €13 billion of long-term debt this year, including at least one syndicated deal, in a slight increase on 2016.

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan welcomed the bond offer, saying "the price of 1.725% on this €4 billion issuance was very satisfactory.

"The receipt of bids of €11 billion is a further endorsement of Ireland's position and standing in the market."

The deal will also help alleviate the pressure on Ireland's ability to access the European Central Bank's quantitative easing stimulus programme by increasing the amount of eligible debt that can be purchased and benefit from the extension of QE.

The ECB last month cut its purchases of Irish bonds short of the level its rules dictate, data showed earlier this week.

Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald, Danske Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were joint lead managers for today's bond sale.