Inflation in the euro zone jumped to 1.1% in December, the highest level for more than three years, boosted by rising oil prices, official EU figures showed today.

The figure was nearly double the 0.6% in November and edges inflation much closer to the European Central Bank's target of 2% as a fragile economic recovery continues.

Analysts surveyed by financial services provider Factset had predicted 1% inflation for the euro zone, the 19-country area that uses the European single currency.

The last time inflation was at the same level was in September 2013, the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat said.

Analysts said the 1.1% figure for December 2016 was more than originally expected but perhaps less than suspected after German inflation jumped to 1.7%.

Energy inflation was at 2.5% but core inflation - stripped of volatile food and oil prices - only edged up to 0.9% from 0.8% in November, they noted.

The latest figure was boosted sharply by the rise in energy prices triggered by oil cartel OPEC's December decision to cut output.

The euro zone's low inflation rate has been a huge worry for the ECB, whose goal is to keep it near 2%.

Inflation is closely watched as it reflects underlying consumer demand in the economy and is a key sign of whether the eurozone is headed for a full-fledged recovery.

ECB chief Mario Draghi has said inflation would reach its target level by 2018 or 2019.