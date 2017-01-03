For the first time in more than half a century, the best-selling car in Sweden in 2016 was not a Volvo.

With 22,084 sales, the Volkswagen Golf was the most popular model of new car in the country last year, beating the Volvo S/V-70/90 (21,321 sales) into second place.

Overall, the VW Golf accounted for 5.93% of total new car sales in Sweden in 2016, compared with 5.73% for Volvo's best-selling model.

The last time the iconic Swedish brand did not have the top-selling car model in the country was in 1962, when the VW Beetle was the best-selling model.

However, Volvo still has the largest market share of any car manufacturer in the Scandinavian country, accounting for 19% of new cars sold last year.

This compares with a 15.5% market share for VW in 2016.

Sweden is the second-largest market for Volvo - behind China - with the company's car business owned by Chinese firm Zhejiang Geely.

The Swedish carmakers' association, BIL, said 2016 was a record year for the industry, with 372,300 new car registrations - a 7.9% rise on the previous year.

