Mike Roney has officially succeeded Michael Chadwick as Chairman of building materials group Grafton.

Mr Chadwick retired as non-executive chairman of the company and stepped down from its board at the end of last year.

Mr Roney had been chief executive and a director of Bunzl, the London-listed distribution and outsourcing business, but left the company last April.

His Grafton appointment was announced in March 2016.

Mr Roney joins the Board as Non-executive Director, Deputy Chairman and Chairman.

He graduated with a MBA from University of Michigan and is a Certified Public Accountant.

He was also a non-executive director of Johnson Matthey from 2007 to 2014, and is currently a non-executive director of Brown-Forman Corp.