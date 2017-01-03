The story of 2016 as far as the property market is concerned was rising house prices on the back of a shrinking housing supply and an improving economic backdrop for many.

Conall Mac Coille, Chief Economist with Davy, and author of the latest property market outlook from myhome.ie, said the year was marked by a resurgence in property prices in the capital, coupled with a significant upsurge in prices around the rest of the country.

"House prices in Dublin rose by 2% in the year to June. The rate of increase accelerated to 6% in the year to October. So in Dublin, the market had cooled after Central Bank rules were introduced and it appears to be accelerating again," he noted.

"Outside Dublin, in the rest of the country, we've seen double digit price inflation all year. In cheaper areas in the west and midlands, where prices have more room to catch up, we've seen bigger gains of up to 15 or 16%. So we could end up with close to 7 to 8% price growth nationally for 2016."

Mr Mac Coille said it was likely we were in for another year of price increases of a similar order to 2016 but that we would could potentially see double digit percentage increases, driven by a lack of supply and a incentives for first time buyers.

"On the myhome.ie website, we saw the lowest level of properties for sale so far. It was down 7.7% in the year. Just 1% of the overall 2 million homes in the state are up for sales. That's a very low number. In Dublin, it's even worse. It's down 20%.

"When you've so few properties up for sale, it's not surprising to see the average sales time falling as buyers become more desperate to secure properties," he said.

The report's publication coincides with the opening of the Government's help-to-buy scheme for applications today.

It offers a tax rebate worth up to 5% of the purchase price of newly-built homes to first-time buyers.

Conall Mac Coille said the experience of such schemes in other countries was that they served to drive up land prices and, consequently, property prices.

"If you're a developer and you have land, you can put up your price and that might make you more likely to build.

"However, all you're doing is stimulating land prices and that raises builders' costs and house prices. The key here is managing land supply, getting land zoned and putting pressure on people to use land to build houses," he concluded.

MORNING BRIEFS:

Revenue was due to get a large injection into its coffers yesterday in the form of the €13 billion that Apple was instructed to pay Ireland in back taxes and penalties by the European Commission.

An investigation found that the iPhone maker had essentially benefited from state aid through a tax arrangement with the Irish government.

The Government and Apple are appealing the Commission ruling.

It is expected the money will be placed in an account until the appeals have concluded, which could take many years.

***

For the first time in more than half a century, Sweden's best selling car last year was not a Volvo.

Instead it was the Volkswagen Golf that topped sales charts, according to figures from 2016 from the Swedish car makers association.

The last time Volvo failed to hit the top spot was 1962, when sales of the Volkswagen Beetle eclipsed the home-grown brand.