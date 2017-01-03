US LEGISLATORS URGE TRUMP TO BLOCK NORWEGIAN AIR’S IRELAND-US FLIGHTS – The Irish Times reports that more than 100 US legislators have asked US president-elect Donald Trump to revoke a permit allowing Norwegian Air International to fly from Cork and Shannon to Boston.

Washington’s department of transportation recently granted Irish-based Norwegian Air International a foreign carrier’s permit, allowing it to fly between the European Union and United States, and paving the way for its proposed transatlantic services from Cork and Shannon.

However, 108 congressmen and women – some with strong Irish connections – have written to Mr Trump calling on him to use the US president’s power to revoke or suspend Norwegian’s permit as soon as he takes office later this month.

It demands that Mr Trump revoke or suspend the permit until “Norwegian changes its business model to a model that does not rely on a flag of convenience and threaten America’s international aviation industry”.

***

BREXIT, WAGES AND SKILLS NAMED TOP BUSINESS RISKS IN 2017 – The Irish Independent reports on a survey by Dublin Chamber of Commerce, which shows the UK's plan to exit the European Union to be the biggest fear for Irish firms in 2017.

But domestic issues including rising labour costs and political uncertainty are also weighing on businesses.

Just four out of ten business owners and managers are more optimistic facing into 2017 than they were a year ago.

But almost half expect to hire more staff. The Irish economy has so far escaped major economic fallout from Britain's vote in June to leave the EU, although some sectors including food exporters have been hard hit by a sharp fall in sterling.

***

AIRBNB FACES $400M LOST BOOKINGS IN LONDON CRACKDOWN – Airbnb will miss out on more than $400m worth of bookings in London this year as it enforces its new 90-night limit for hosts there, according to the Financial Times.

The publication cites data it says underpins the growing cost of regulatory compliance for the high-profile Silicon Valley start-up.

The research on the cost to Airbnb from new regulations enforcing the annual limit on short-term rentals in London, its second-largest market, draws on data from AllTheRooms, an accommodation search engine, and analysis by the FT.

Airbnb has recently had to make regulatory concessions in markets around the world.

The tougher regulatory stance comes as a separate FT investigation reveals that around one-third of the saving that Airbnb can offer travellers over hotel accommodation comes from tax advantages related to its business model.