European stock markets rose at the start of trading today, with London reaching a new high as it kicked off its first session of 2017.

Shortly after 1.30pm, London's FTSE 100 had climbed 0.5% to 7,178 compared with the finish on Friday, when the benchmark index closed at a record high.

Meanwhile, in the euro zone Frankfurt's DAX index has gained 0.16% to stand at 11,604, compared with its closing level yesterday.

Financial markets are off to a strong start in 2017 pic.twitter.com/Xo4MCXCujy — RTÉ Business (@RTEbusiness) January 3, 2017

The Paris CAC, which also traded yesterday, is 0.52% higher and has reached a 13-month high of 4,907.

In Dublin the ISEQ is also up on its first trading day of the year, gaining 0.41% to 6,543.

Earlier in Asia, Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended higher after opening flat on the first trading day of the year.