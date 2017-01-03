European stock markets rose at the start of trading today, with London reaching a new high as it kicked off its first session of 2017.
Shortly after 1.30pm, London's FTSE 100 had climbed 0.5% to 7,178 compared with the finish on Friday, when the benchmark index closed at a record high.
Meanwhile, in the euro zone Frankfurt's DAX index has gained 0.16% to stand at 11,604, compared with its closing level yesterday.
Financial markets are off to a strong start in 2017 pic.twitter.com/Xo4MCXCujy— RTÉ Business (@RTEbusiness) January 3, 2017
The Paris CAC, which also traded yesterday, is 0.52% higher and has reached a 13-month high of 4,907.
In Dublin the ISEQ is also up on its first trading day of the year, gaining 0.41% to 6,543.
Earlier in Asia, Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended higher after opening flat on the first trading day of the year.