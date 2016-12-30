Irish households continued to be net funders of the banking system here for the seventh consecutive month in November, new figures from the Central Bank show.

Banks held €6.8 billion more household deposits than loans at the end of November.

This compares with loans exceeding deposits by €53.5 billion in early 2009.

On the mortgage front, loans declined by €150m between November 2015 and the same month this year, while households have paid €1.2 billion more than was advanced during the year.

Meanwhile, the data also show household deposits fell during the month as households withdrew €1 billion more than they lodged.

However, the Central Bank said the movement is a seasonal effect and is “in-line with similar net withdrawals” seen in the lead-up to the Christmas period in 2014 and 2015.