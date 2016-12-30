BALLYMORE REPAYS €3.2BN AND LEAVES NAMA – Staff at Irish property developer Ballymore were told last week that the company had exited NAMA, having repaid €3.2 billion in gross debt to the State agency since 2010, according to the Irish Times.

The paper says that in a note to employees, Ballymore founder Seán Mulryan said the property group exited Nama on 21 December, having made a final debt repayment and having satisfied its obligations under its so-called Connection Management Agreement with the agency.

Mr Mulryan said Ballymore completed a total gross debt repayment to NAMA of about €3.2 billion over the six-year period, which he described as a “staggering achievement” and one that the company “should be very proud of”.

TOURISM CHIEF REJECTS MINISTER'S CALL FOR MORE LOCAL AUTHORITY PARTICIPATION – The Irish Independent reports that a tourism industry representative group has criticised Junior Minister Patrick O'Donovan's plan to have local authorities become more involved in tourism strategy.

It says earlier this month Mr O'Donovan said he wanted every local authority to produce a tourism strategy by the end of March, saying he wanted to see "a key set of actions" that councils were going to take.

That plan was criticised by Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC) chairman Paul Gallagher yesterday.

"I disagree with that policy. I think we've had far too much of everybody doing their own thing and then nothing's done in a very organised fashion," Mr Gallagher said.

UK MOBILE PHONE USERS FACE POST-BREXIT RISE IN ROAMING FEES – British mobile phone users face bills of up to €50 for each song they stream while roaming in the EU, according to the Financial Times.

The publication says this fee would be a worst case scenario, unless the UK can agree a comprehensive free-trade deal after Brexit.

The EU has campaigned against roaming fees over the past decade, reducing what operators can charge ahead of an eventual abolition for nearly all users from next summer.

However, Britain will not be covered by these rules once it quits the EU, allowing continental carriers to charge British customers what they like.