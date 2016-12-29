Oil prices steadied today after a surprise increase in US inventories helped stall an upwards trend that has pushed global crude benchmarks to their highest levels since July last year.

US light crude was down 20 cents at $53.86 this morning, while North Sea Brent crude was up five cents at $56.27 a barrel.

Traded volumes were thin with many investors away for the end of year holidays.

Both crude oil benchmarks have made big gains this month since OPEC and other producers agreed to curb production in an attempt to balance an oversupplied fuel market.

Data released by industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) last night showed a 4.2 million barrel increase in US crude stocks in the week to December 23.

Analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the report had forecast on average that inventories would decline by 2.1 million barrels.

But the overall trend appeared to be upwards with oil producers committed to agreed output cuts.

A committee of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers will meet in Vienna on January 21-22 to discuss compliance with the production agreement, Kuwaiti oil minister Essam Al-Marzouq told state news agency KUNA.

Analysts said that Brent will be positively impacted by the OPEC and non-OPEC cuts should the agreed reductions be largely adhered to over the next six months.

They said the market was awaiting inventory data from the US Department of Energy later today to see if official figures confirmed the latest API report.

