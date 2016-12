Italy's Economy Minister said today that the ECB's recent request to Monte dei Paschi de Siena to plug a capital shortfall of €8.8 billion will lead the lender to be "hyper-capitalised" but not "over-capitalised".

Pier Carlo Padoan made his comments in an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The minister said the government's rescue of the country's third biggest lender will set an example for future similar banking problems in the rest of Europe.

He added that a delisting of the bank was not on the agenda and hoped that its shares - suspended from trade last week - would resume trading as soon as possible.

Padoan said that the ECB's decision on Monday to raise the ailing bank's capital shortfall to €8.8 billion, up from a previous €5 billion gap estimated by the bank, could not be contested.

But he added that it would have been "useful, if not kind" if the criteria used by the ECB to make the assessment had been explained in more detail.

Following the government-led recapitalisation - whose timing would be dictated by the lender's industrial plan - Padoan said that Monte dei Paschi's board would be reconsidered.

But he added that that no questions would be raised over the role of its chief executive Marco Morelli.