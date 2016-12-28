Crude oil prices edged up for a fourth consecutive session today, close to their highest levels since the middle of 2015.

The gains comes ahead of US oil inventory figures and as the market awaits evidence of OPEC supply reductions in the new year.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were up 26 cents, or 0.5%, at $54.16 per barrel this evening, not far from the year's high of $54.51 reached on December 12.

Brent crude futures were up 32 cents at $56.41 a barrel. The international benchmark hit $57.89 on December 12, its highest since July 2015.

Oil prices have gained 25% since the middle of November, helped by expectations for OPEC's supply cut and solid US economic figures that have also bolstered equity prices.

Trading was thin, with just 189,000 front-month futures contracts changing hands in WTI compared with a daily average of 525,000 over the last 200 days. It is expected to remain quiet for the rest of the week.

Five analysts polled ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute and the US Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration estimated, on average, that crude stocks declined by 1.5 million barrels in the week to December 23.

The market is taking a wait-and-see approach to the official start of the landmark deal reached by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and several non-OPEC members to reduce their output.

The deal is set to kick in from January 1.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers are expected to lower production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), with Saudi Arabia, OPEC's largest producer, agreeing to bear the lion's share of the cuts.

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said today that his country, which has seen fast production growth in the past two years, would cut supply by 200,000-210,000 bpd from January.

Luaibi said on a visit to fellow OPEC member Kuwait that he saw oil prices rising to $60 per barrel as the cuts would help ease the global glut of the past three years, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh also said this week that he expected OPEC to abide by the deal.

"While competing, we do have engagement," Iranian news agency Shana quoted him as saying.

OPEC member Venezuela also said it will cut 95,000 bpd of oil production in the new year.