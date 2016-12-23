Despite fears that spending in shops here would be down on Christmas 2015 retailers say they are seeing a late surge in spending.

Industry group Retail Excellence Ireland reports most sectors will now be in line with where they were in 2015.

Retail Excellence Ireland Communications Director Lynn Drumgoole said it has been a challenging Christmas trading period for retailers.

“Up until last week we would have seen a lot of sectors down. There’s been a bit of a late rally and it is anticipated that most sectors will be trading up, but there are noticeable differences across different sectors.

“I suppose it’s an indication of volatility in the retail industry and how things are changing,” she added.

Ms Drumgoole said the impact of Black Friday as well as the sterling exchange rate on Christmas trading cannot be ignored.

She said: “We really saw that starting back in September and it continued right up really to Black Friday, where there were massive discounts.

“Overall consumer shopping patterns are changing. Consumers are more savvy, researching online and in store for the best prices and then looking for those best prices.

“But we’ve seen the surge in the last week for local stores and we’d hope that would continue.”

On the best performing sectors, the REI Communications Director said online is significantly up “and we would see that across obviously the different sectors, like health & beauty and ladies’ fashion. Men’s wear is up both in store and online.

“Those that are down overall are ladies’ wear, footwear, jewellery and telecoms, and they’re the sectors where really consumer online shopping has moved significantly in to that area,” Ms Drumgoole added.