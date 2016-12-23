The Central Bank has signed the contract for the sale of its Dame St, Dublin headquarters to property investment firm Hines.

In November the US company was chosen as the preferred bidder for the Dame St portfolio, which includes the main tower building on Dame Street as well as two adjoining buildings.

Hines is believed to have paid around €60m for the portfolio, with the sale expected to be completed in the New Year.

It is expected the tower building will be refurbished by Hines and let out as offices.

The Central Bank said it hopes to complete the move to its new Dockland Campus at North Wall Quay in the city in the first quarter of 2017.