Bank of Ireland has undertaken a €3 billion credit risk transfer on a portfolio of loans, in a move aimed at reducing the lender’s risk exposure.

The transaction involves the execution of a credit default swap backed by around €185m of credit linked notes to a small group of international investors.

In a statement, Bank of Ireland said: “The transaction reduces the Group’s credit risk exposure, and consequently the risk weighted assets on the reference portfolio of loan assets, through a risk sharing structure whereby the buyers of the notes assume the credit risk for c €185 million of potential credit losses on the reference portfolio of loan assets in return for an initial annual coupon (interest expense) of c €21 million.”

The bank has also increased the credit risk profile of its mortgage book in the Republic of Ireland, which will see its CET1 ratio fall by 20 basis points.

The revisions, which increase the pro-forma average credit risk weighting on Bank of Ireland’s ROI mortgages to 34%, come in advance of a European Central Bank review of euro zone lenders.

The review is due to begin early in 2017.