CENTRAL BANK WANTED 300 EXTRA STAFF FOR 2017 – The Central Bank of Ireland sought a net increase in full-time staff numbers of 300 for next year, according to the Irish Times.

The paper says, however, that this was reduced to 170 following an assessment by governor Philip Lane about its capacity to absorb new hires.

This will result in its budget increasing by €60 million to €283 million for 2017, a rise of 27%.

Staff costs are set to increase by €14.7 million, pension costs will go up €21 million due to likely adverse changes in the prevailing discount rates, and non-pay costs will go up €25.1 million, the main increases being in professional fees and IT costs.

The budget for capital and projects for 2017 will total €28.9 million.

The regulator is expected to end this year with 1,620 full-time equivalent employees.

***

TAOISEACH TO PUSH AHEAD WITH USC CUTS ESPITE BREXIT THREAT – Taoiseach Enda Kenny will plough ahead with further cuts to the USC, despite the perils facing our economy in the wake of Brexit, according to the Irish Independent.

Mr Kenny has reportedly rejected suggestions that it would be prudent to rein in plans for further tax cuts.

The Government instead will push ahead with the Programme for Government including a further increase to the State pension and plans to increase tax credits for the self-employed.

Mr Kenny pointed out that while the next decade will be "difficult", Ireland's economy is projected to grow by 3% a year.

***

IRISH BROADBAND TALKS DRAG ON AS UK UPS SPEND – The Irish Examiner says Eir will invest €200m in the next two years to equip 300,000 rural homes with broadband, irrespective of whether it wins the contract to be the Government-subsidised National Broadband Plan provider next year.

It comes as the UK yesterday announced a further multimillion-pound spend to ensure rural areas in Britain tap into high-speed broadband.

Negotiations are ongoing as to who wins the contract to be the National Broadband Plan provider with three bidders in the running: Eir, enet, and Siro, a joint venture between Vodafone and the ESB.

It was thought that a provider may be chosen by mid-2017, but those close to the bidding process say that timeline may now be ambitious.

***

BEIJING FIRES TRADE WARNING AFTER TRUMP APPOINTS CHINA HAWK - China has warned Donald Trump that “co-operation is the only correct choice” after the US president-elect tapped a China hawk to run a new White House trade policy office, according to the Financial Times.

The publication says the appointment of Peter Navarro, a campaign adviser, to a formal White House post shocked Chinese officials and scholars who had hoped that Mr Trump would tone down his anti-Beijing rhetoric after assuming office.

Mr Navarro, a Harvard-trained economist and University of California Irvine professor, is the author of Death by China and other books that paint the country as America’s most dangerous adversary.

“Chinese officials had hoped that, as a businessman, Trump would be open to negotiating deals,” said Zhu Ning, a finance professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

“But they have been surprised by his decision to appoint such a hawk to a key post.”