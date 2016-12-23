The mood among German consumers improved heading into January as they became more upbeat about their future income, a survey has showed, suggesting household spending will continue to propel economic growth at the beginning of next year.

Private consumption has replaced exports as the main driver of expansion in Europe's largest economy - a shift helped by record-high employment, increased job security, rising real wages, moderate inflation and low borrowing costs.

The consumer sentiment indicator, published by the Nuremberg-based GfK institute and based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to 9.9.

This was the highest reading since October and in line with an average forecast in a Reuters poll.

GfK researcher Rolf Buerkle said the survey was conducted in the first two weeks of December, meaning Monday's deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin was not reflected in the indicator.

But Mr Buerkle said he did not expect that incident to significantly impact consumer morale.

"If at all, there could be a dent in next month's survey, but I don't see a massive long-term impact," Mr Buerkle said, pointing out that consumers afraid of going out to shop would tend to buy more goods online instead.

The institute's gauge measuring income expectations jumped to 55.6 points, its highest level since August.

"The excellent condition of the labour market is awakening hope that there will be sustained strong growth in wages," Mr Buerkle said.

A sub-index measuring overall economic expectations rose for the third consecutive month to its highest since June while willingness to buy edged down.

However, "retailers can probably safely assume that consumers will continue to flock to the shops in droves and spend money in the days following Christmas," Mr Buerkle added.

Buerkle said German consumers seemed to be "totally immune" to a string of external risks, including uncertainties about the future policies of US President-elect Donald Trump and the persistently high threat of Islamist attacks.

"It appears as if consumers generally regard labour market conditions as playing the crucial role in their decision as to whether to make purchases," Mr Buerkle said.

The government expects private consumption and state spending to drive an overall economic expansion of 1.8% this year, which would be the strongest rate in five years.

For 2017, Berlin predicts a slowdown in growth to 1.4% due to weaker foreign trade and fewer working days.