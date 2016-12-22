TV3 has signed a four-year deal with Racecourse Media Group (RMG) to broadcast horseracing events including the Cheltenham Festival, the Aintree Grand National Festival, and the Epsom Derby.

The agreement comes into effect from the beginning of 2017.

TV3 and 3e will broadcast exclusive Irish terrestrial racing coverage across 50 days of the year.

High-profile meetings at Newmarket, Newbury, Goodwood, York, and Ascot are also included in the deal.

3e will begin its coverage on 1 January by broadcasting the New Year’s Day meeting from Cheltenham.

Commenting on the package, TV3 Group Director of Broadcasting Niall Cogley said: “Cheltenham and Aintree are hugely important milestones in the Irish sporting calendar every year, but this new agreement represents so much more as it spans some of the most important international racing fixtures in the world with a wonderful mix of Flat and National Hunt festivals.”