Four regional Irish airports have been allocated €2.77 million in funding from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock, Kerry, and Waterford will receive the funding to be used for operational costs at the airports.

Waterford Airport will get the most money, €1.02 million, with Ireland West Airport Knock allocated €868,000.

Meanwhile, Kerry will receive €562,000 of the funds, and Donegal Airport will have €320,000 to put towards its operational costs.

The grant allocations are being made under the Regional Airports Programme 2015-2019, which supports these regional airports with both capital and operational grants for projects and activities in the areas of safety and security.

The latest direct funding from the department brings to €5.5 million the amount given to the regional airports this year.