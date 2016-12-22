A new survey shows that small and medium sized enterprises' satisfaction with the Government has declined for the fourth quarter in a row.

The ISME survey shows that the overall satisfaction rating fell from -16% in the third quarter of the year to -26% in the final three months of 2016.

It noted that the manufacturing sector is the least satisfied with a rating of -39%, while construction is the happiest with government policies with a rating of 1%.

The survey's banking score continues to be negative, with access to finance still a major issue for SMEs. It said that micro and small business are the least satisfied (-52%), while medium sized businesses are the most satisfied with the government at -19%.

Business costs also remain a major challenge for SMEs, with the level of dissatisfaction falling to -67% from -65%.

ISME's CEO Neil McDonnell said that Brexit, economic uncertainty, access to finance, high business costs and the cost of living had made 2016 a tricky year for SMEs.

But he added that the Government's handling of the jobs situation remains a positive.

Mr McDonnell said that while the Government has made progress with additional SBCI funding, more needs to be done to make the environment for SMEs favourable and secure.

"2017 presents a new opportunity for the Government to build on some of this years but also do more to help reduce Government-influenced costs that are taking their toll on small businesses," he added.