New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that monthly wholesale prices - or factory gate prices - rose by 0.9% in November.

On a yearly basis, factory gate prices fell by 0.2% in November compared to the same time last year.

The CSO said the biggest monthly changes were seen in the wholesale price of computer, electronic and optical products, which rose by 1.4%.

Dairy products were up 1.4% while basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations rose by 1.3%.

There was a decrease in the wholesale price of other manufacturing, including medical and dental instruments and supplies, with prices down 2%.

The CSO also said that the price of energy products increased by 5.6% in the year since November 2015, while petroleum fuels rose by 0.9%.

In November, the monthly price index for energy products increased by 0.7%, while petroleum fuels decreased by 3.4%.

Meanwhile, all building and construction materials prices increased by 1.7% in the year since November 2015, the CSO said.