The vast majority of hotel and guesthouse owners recorded an increase in business during 2016, while more than half grew their staffing levels. The latest quarterly barometer from the Irish Hotels Federation shows the industry benefiting significantly from record tourism numbers.

"It's been a great year for our members - nine in ten have recorded increases in 2016 and nine in ten expect increases this year," said Tim Fenn, CEO of the Irish Hotels Federation. The levels of growth have been somewhat uneven, however, with Dublin and other major tourist areas storming ahead while others recover at a somewhat more sluggish pace.

But that is something that Mr Fenn said can be addressed. "Obviously this is going to be a very important time for us," he said. "We have to make sure we can spread the growth to the regional parts of the country."

However there are fears amongst the IHF's members - particularly around Brexit. The vast majority of respondents are worried about the uncertainty the Brexit negotiations will bring, while some have already seen business begin to dip from Ireland's nearest neighbour. "It's too early to say yet what the outcome of Brexit will be but it is creating uncertainty," Mr Finn said. "About 90% of hoteliers are concerned about Brexit, but it's one of those difficulties that means we are going to have to focus on growing other overseas markets."

This year has already seen a rise in the number of tourists coming from the rest of Europe as well as North America and Asia. This that will go some way to counter-acting the dip some have recorded in forward bookings from the UK. Overall there is a mood of cautious optimism in the sector, with many expecting staffing levels to increase in the year ahead and the majority planning to invest into their properties as well. "A good portion of our members - nine out of ten - are going to reinvest the money they made this year into their properties next year," Mr Fenn said. "About six out of ten are going to increase employment next year; so it's all very positive," he added.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Advertising giant Google saved $3.6 billion in global taxes last year after moving $15.5 billion - the majority of which came from Ireland - to a Bermuda shell company, according to regulatory filings in the Netherlands. News agency Bloomberg reported that the company reduced its tax bill through the so-called Double Irish loophole, which was closed in 2015 but remains available to companies that already used it until 2020. The loophole allowed Google Ireland Limited to send most of the revenue it collects to the employee-less subsidiary; Google Netherlands Holdings BV. That in turn paid royalties to Google Ireland Holdings Unlimited, which is based in Bermuda and so not subject to corporate income tax. Google has said that it complies with the tax laws in every country in which it operates.

*** Italy's parliament has approved a plan that could see the country borrow €20 billion to bailout some of its banks. The main focus of the government's plan revolves around Italy's third biggest lender, Monte Dei Pasci de Siena, which needs to raise €5 billion before the end of the year. Yesterday the bank also revealed that it could be completely out of funds by April. However some of the money will also be used to prop up smaller lenders in the country, according to Italian officials.

