FISCAL COUNCIL LACKS 'BASIC COHERENCE', SAYS TOP CIVIL SERVANT - One of the Department of Public Expenditure’s most senior civil servants said some of the economic analysis carried out by the State’s financial watchdog lacked "basic coherence" in a harshly worded email.

In correspondence obtained under Freedom of Information, William Beausang, assistant secretary at the Department of Public Expenditure, said the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council had ignored offers to work directly with departmental officials. The email was sent just before the council had issued its pre-budget statement, warning that the Government’s plans were close to "prudent" limits, says the Irish Times. Mr Beausang wrote to both Thomas Conefrey, the council’s chief economist, and Professor John McHale, its chairman, saying it was "disappointing" they had not made more contact. "The reluctance to engage with this department on the substantive points we raised in the Mid-Year Expenditure Report has now culminated in a situation, where - as evidenced by our detailed comments - that the council’s analysis . . . falls short of the quality standard I would have expected," Mr Beausang wrote. He said the council’s work on the setting of expenditure ceilings by the Government "lacks a basic coherence".

***

SHIPPING FORECAST SAYS IRELAND COPING WELL WITH CHOPPY WATERS - Economists and politicians often point to metrics such as declining unemployment and higher rates of consumption as means to measure Ireland's economic activity.

However, plenty of insight can also be gleaned from analysing the volume of goods being shipped in and out of the country. In the first quarter of this year, there were 12.3 million tonnes shipped through Irish ports. That represents a decline of 3.6% on the final quarter of 2015, but figures released by Eurostat show that there was an annual growth of 3.6% over the course of the year. The data shows the amount of goods has been steadily rising over the past three years, writes the Irish Independent. In 2014, there was 11.3 million tonnes passing through Irish harbours. That figure rose to 12.3 million in the first half of last year before reaching a high of 12.7 million in the final quarter of 2015. Ireland's growth rate far outstrips that of the rest of the EU. In Q1 of this year, there were 932 million tonnes shipped, which represented an annual expansion of just 0.6% over the course of the year. Dublin is undoubtedly Ireland's busiest port, and CEO Eamonn O'Reilly said the port had enjoyed "an extraordinary" 2016.

***

RESTAURANT PROFITS FELL AHEAD OF THORNTON'S CLOSURE - Profits fell sharply at one of the country's most exclusive restaurants in the year before Kevin Thornton decided to close his Thornton's restaurant.

The restaurant closed in October and new accounts show that profits at the firm that operated the restaurant, Conted Ltd, last year totalled €12,472. That is 76% down on profits for the longer 16-month period in the 2013-2014 fiscal year, when the restaurant lost its coveted Michelin star, says the Irish Examiner. The firm's cashpile last year, however, doubled to €165,426, but had accumulated losses of €13,278. In an interview earlier this year, Mr Thornton said the shock loss of the Michelin star had prompted him to make the "very sad" decision to close the restaurant. He had been a Michelin-starred chef for two decades and he likened its to being "stabbed in the heart". A Cashel Co Tipperary native, Mr Thornton was the first Irish chef to receive the rare accolade of two Michelin stars.

***

UK PROBE EXPLORES IF FUNFAIRS ARE UNFAIR - The UK's Competition watchdog is investigating whether Britain's funfairs are run under anti-competitive rules that are depriving millions of amusement-seekers of better rides and attractions.

On Wednesday, the Competition and Markets Authority issued a statement of objections against the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain, which has 2,000 members operating about 90% of funfairs in the UK. The probe into the organisation's allegedly anti-competitive rules could upend the practices of a diverse range of independent businesses associated with funfairs, from candyfloss stallholders to portable rollercoaster owners, writes the Financial Times. But the UK's competition regulator believes its intervention could prove to be a boon to the country’s helter-skelter riders and bumper-car enthusiasts. The guild demands that its members adhere to rules that can stop them competing with each another or starting new fairs to rival existing ones. The funfair industry, worth an estimated £100m a year, is largely controlled by the 127-year-old trade association. The organisation says its members put on around 200 funfairs a week in the peak months between Easter and Bonfire Night in November.