Fáilte Ireland has appointed UCD Smurfit Business School’s Strategic Marketing Director Paul Kelly as its new CEO.

He has previously held positions as marketing director for Diageo Ireland, and European marketing director for Aviva.

Mr Kelly will take up his new role at the beginning of February.

Fáilte Ireland Chairman Michael Cawley said throughout his career “Paul has demonstrated the management and marketing leadership, which will be crucial for the task of continuing the development of the Irish tourism industry which is so vital to Ireland's economy”.

Outgoing Fáilte Ireland CEO Shaun Quinn will retire at the end of 2016.