The High Court in Dublin will next month consider whether it can hear a case seeking to decide if Britain's divorce from the European Union can be reversed.

Judge Peter Kelly set a directions hearing for 31 May to decide whether Ireland has jurisdiction to hear a case that campaigners hope will ultimately be referred to the European Court of Justice for a definitive ruling.

British Prime Minister Theresa May last month invoked Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, formally notifying Brussels of Britain's intent to leave the EU and triggering two years of formal divorce talks.

The European Parliament has said that Brexit can be reversed with the consent of the remaining EU members, but British government lawyers have said the process cannot now be stopped.