Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has said Brexit could be "painful" for both Ireland and Britain.

He called the Brexit vote "a bad decision", and said Ireland should not be placed at more of a disadvantage than the UK as a result of its decision to leave the European Union.

Speaking on the BBC's Newsnight last night, Mr Flanagan urged the UK and the EU to keep the Common Travel Area to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

His comments came after British Prime Minister Theresa May warned European Council President Donald Tusk that the sovereignty of Gibraltar would not be up for negotiation in the Brexit talks.

The future relationship between the north and south in Ireland is emerging as one of the most complex areas of Britain's split from the European Union, where the UK has its only land border with the bloc.

Mr Flanagan said: "I believe it's important, in our context, that we have a situation at the end of these negotiations in two years' time, or maybe even longer, where a member of the European Union, namely Ireland, cannot be placed in a position of more disadvantage than somebody who is leaving."

Asked if he thought leaving the EU would be painful for Britain, Mr Flanagan said: "I do, I believe it's going to be painful for Britain, I believe it's going to be painful, potentially, for Ireland."

Mr Flanagan went on to say it was "absolutely essential" that there was no return to a hard border between the north and south of Ireland.

He added: "The Good Friday Agreement remains the foundation stone of our peace, and anything adverse to that agreement will not be acceptable."

He said he believed there was no intent to punish Britain among EU members, while the relationship between the UK and Ireland was now at its "warmest ever".

He added: "I believe it (Brexit) was a bad decision, but of course as a democrat I fully respect and recognise the will and wishes of the British people. We've got to deal with that now.

"The Article 50 process has commenced, and I believe it's essential now that we get through the negotiations in such a way that the end result can be as close as possible a relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom, albeit with the UK gone."

Mrs May yesterday met Mr Tusk for the first time since triggering Article 50, as both sides sought clarity on the issue of Gibraltar.

Mr Tusk suggested last week that Spain - which also claims sovereignty of Gibraltar - could veto its inclusion in any trade deal between Britain and the remaining EU member states.