Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said Brexit is the most serious challenge facing Ireland.

Addressing the Seanad Select Committee on Brexit, Mr Ahern said the European Union is a peace process in itself.

He said that "stakeholders that support the EU should do more to re-iterate this important political point to the people of Europe as often as they can”.

Mr Ahern said "we are living in unprecedented times", but this does not mean those involved in the negotiations between the bloc and UK cannot put in place a "framework for the future relationship that Britain is going to have with the EU and vice-versa".

He said the challenges are difficult but not insurmountable.

"Political leadership at the highest level in Europe and a will to succeed are going to have to be cornerstones of these Brexit negotiations if a final agreed solution is going to be secured," he said.

Asked if he would have appointed a Brexit minister, Mr Ahern said: "It would have been eminently sensible. That is my tuppence ha'penny worth. But I think that maybe it has moved on now from that".

He also welcomed the more conciliatory tone in the language used by both sides compared to that in the aftermath of last June’s referendum.

The former Fianna Fáil leader said Brexit should not be used as a means to towards having a border poll on the future of Northern Ireland.

"The only time in my view, and I will argue this for the rest of my life, we should have a border poll is when the nationalists and republicans, and a respectable sizeable amount of unionists and loyalists are in favour and on the basis of consent.

"Having a sectarian head count or political head count is the last thing we do."

Separately, Taoiseach Enda Kenny will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a trade mission to Germany today.

Germany is Ireland's fourth largest merchandise trade partner, with total bilateral trade of approximately €25 billion.

Discussions between Mr Kenny and Ms Merkel are expected to focus on Brexit and the future direction of the European Union.