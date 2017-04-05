The European Parliament has endorsed a resolution which states that Brexit negotiations must recognise the "unique and special circumstances confronting the Island of Ireland".

The resolution tabled by four separate groupings in the parliament, including the largest group the European People's Party, insists that negotiators must "ensure continuity and stability of the Northern Ireland peace process, and avoid the reestablishment of a hard border".

The resolution also notes that Ireland will be particularly affected by the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, and say that the negotiating process must fully reflect the positions and interests of the citizens of all member states including Ireland.

The European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator has said resolving the question of the Irish border would be "very difficult" but "very high on the priority list".

Guy Verhofstadt said negotiators wanted to ensure that there was no return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani echoed those sentiments, saying Europe was "working for peace, not against it".

They were speaking at a press conference following a vote by MEPs in Strasbourg to adopt a resolution setting out the parliaments priorities during the Brexit discussions.

Speaking during a debate on Brexit, Manfred Weber from the European People's Party said that "the Northern Ireland question is a decisive one" saying it is important to "avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland".

He also warned Britain that there would be no cherry-picking once it leaves the EU.

"A state outside of the European cannot have the same or better conditions than a state inside the European Union," he said.

Gianni Pitella, leader of the Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, said the EU had to defend the peace process in Northern Ireland.

But Phillippe Lamberts of the Green Party said the UK had chosen the most extreme interpretation of the referendum, and opted for a hard Brexit.

"How can you have a hard Brexit, without having a hard border in Ireland?" he asked.

Mr Verhofstadt, said the relationship between Europe and Britain was never a love affair, "there was no wild passion … it was more of a marriage of convenience" he said.

UKIP MEP Nigel Farage accused the European Parliament of acting like the Mafia, in extorting a price from Britain which it could not afford.

"You've shown yourselves to be vindictive and nasty, thank God we're leaving," he said.

"If you wish to have no deal, it is not us that will be hurt, it is you. We don't have to buy German motorcars, drink French wine, or eat Belgian chocolate there are a lot of other people who will give us those things," he said.

He added: "If you continue down that route it won't just be the United Kingdom that triggers Article 50, there will be many more to come."