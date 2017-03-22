Bord Bia has launched a new Brexit support initiative to help Irish food exporting companies identify areas of risk and vulnerability in their operation.

The Bord Bia Brexit Barometer is an interactive analytical tool that includes 100 Brexit related questions for companies about their route to market, customs and tax, supply chain, trade, currency, and human resources.

A dedicated team of Bord Bia food, drink, and horticulture specialists will visit 150 Irish exporters nationwide over the coming weeks to explain how the barometer can help identify each company's unique Brexit requirements, risks and opportunities.

Ireland exports €4.1 billion of food drink and horticulture to the UK market representing 37% of total exports.