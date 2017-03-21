European Union leaders will meet on 29 April to collectively agree a Brexit negotiating position ahead of withdrawal talks with Britain, European Council President Donald Tusk announced this morning.

The timing of the summit will give leaders of the EU's 27 member states other than Britain time to consider Mr Tusk's response to British Prime Minister Theresa May triggering Article 50 on 29 March, which he has promised within 48 hours.

The EU27 will then come together at the extraordinary summit in April to agree their position and give European Commission chief negotiator Michel Barnier a mandate for exit negotiations.

The date of 6 April was initially pencilled in for a summit.

However, Mrs May then delayed triggering Article 50 to the end of the month, despite receiving parliament's approval to do so on 13 March, pushing back timetables.

I will call #EUCO on 29/4 to adopt EU27 Brexit Guidelines. Priority must be certainty, clarity for all: citizens, companies & member states. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 21, 2017

Mr Tusk announced the date of the summit on Twitter.

The timing of the summit means substantive negotiations will not begin until at least May, giving Mrs May just 17 months to get a deal, according to Mr Barnier's timetable.

The Frenchman has called for talks to be completed by October 2018 to give time for any agreement to be ratified before the UK leaves, expected on 29 March 2019 under the two-year Article 50 process.