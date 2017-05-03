Britain will not be paying €100bn to leave the European Union, Brexit Secretary David Davis has said.

Mr Davis said the European Commission could not set a "divorce deal" figure and dismissed as "laughable" reports that Prime Minister Theresa May would be barred from negotiating with her counterparts.

It had been believed Brussels was seeking up to €60bn for Brexit, but added demands by the EU could send the figure soaring, according to the Financial Times.

The UK could receive calls to contribute to post-Brexit farming payments and may be blocked from obtaining a share of EU assets, the FT said.

But Mr Davis said the UK had not been presented with a consistent sum for its impending departure from the bloc.

"It was 50 billion at one point, 60 billion, 100 billion, we have not seen a number," he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

"We have said we will meet our international obligations, but there will be our international obligations including assets and liabilities and there will be the ones that are correct in law, not just the ones the commission want".

Pressed on reports that the eventual divorce figure could reach up to €100 billion, he said: "We will not be paying €100bn."

He added: "We will do it (negotiate) in the meeting, we will do it properly, we will take our responsibility seriously.

"What we've got to do is to discuss in detail what the rights and obligations are."

Barnier says attention will be paid to Ireland in Brexit negotiations

Fianna Fáil's Brexit spokesperson Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ News that reports the UK could be facing a bill of €100bn could place Ireland in a "difficult position".

The Wicklow TD said it could be "extremely damaging" to Irish jobs, as well as the agriculture, tourism and retail sectors.