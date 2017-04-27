Pharmaceutical company Shire is to create 150 jobs at its new corporate offices in Ireland over the next few months.

The positions will be in the areas of procurement and finance and the new employees will provide support services to its global operations.

Shire primarily makes medicines for patients with rare diseases.

Last year it announced it was building a new biologics facility in Piercetown Co Meath, creating 400 jobs.

Today's announcement was made as Taoiseach Enda Kenny officially opened the firm's new offices in the former Bank of Ireland headquarters on Baggot Street.

The new office will house the company's existing 150 employees who are currently based in Citywest in Dublin and work in commercial, supply chain and IT operations, as well as the new hires.

The office has significant extra space for further expansion of the company's business in Ireland.

Meanwhile, another 35 jobs are to be created in Dublin and Antrim by Esri Ireland, which specialises in geographic information systems.

The jobs are set to be created over the next two and a half years and include roles in software engineering, consultation, technical support, sales and marketing.

The new roles will bring to 85 the number of people employed by Esri Ireland, which is aiming to grow its revenues to €10m by 2020.



