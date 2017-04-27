ESB and Bord na Móna will today announce plans for a joint venture to develop solar power in Ireland.

The companies say the project, which will involve large swathes of peatland being covered in solar panels, will provide renewable energy for thousands of homes.

They say they are planning to develop solar power at four locations in counties Roscommon, Offaly and Kildare.

The solar panels will be located on Bord na Móna land that was previously used as peat bogs.

The companies say the reduction in the cost of solar technology has made it a more financially viable option for Ireland.

The partnership between the two semi-State companies will aim to generate enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 150,000 homes.

The companies say they will be engaging with local communities and addressing any concerns that arise during the planning process.