The Central Bank's new public exhibition space on Dublin's North Wall Quay will be officially opened this evening.

The new visitor centre will be open to the general public from tomorrow morning.

The new Central Bank offices were officially opened by Minister for Finance Michael Noonan on Monday.

The new state-of-the-art offices are on a site that was originally intended as the headquarters for Anglo Irish Bank.

The development is estimated to have cost about €140m.

The new visitor centre at the Central Bank will house two opening exhibitions.

One is on the euro and the other is 'Pounds, Shillings and Independence' - the story of the 90th anniversary of the Currency Commission.

The Central Bank's old Dame Street premises were sold to a Hong Kong investor [Hines and Peterson Group] for about €67m.