Ten Leicester City fans have been arrested for public disorder after throwing bottles and breaking furniture ahead of the English side's Champions League quarter-final, first leg with Atletico Madrid, Spanish police have said.

A first group of eight travelling supporters were detained in one of central Madrid's tourist hotspots, Plaza Mayor, last night after clashes that left three police officers and two fans slightly injured.

Leicester City fans once again started "throwing bottles and breaking furniture" on the same square around 6pm local time before the game started, a police spokesman said.

"Police charged several times," he said, adding two more supporters were detained and the others were escorted to the stadium for kick-off.

Videos posted on social media show football fans gathered in a litter-strewn square and officers in riot gear, wearing helmets and wielding batons.

A photograph on Twitter shows a man with a blood-stained face and a bandage wrapped around his head, while a video features a man with an English accent chanting "Gibraltar is ours".

The Leicester fans had gathered to drink in the various bars and restaurants in the Plaza Mayor, a spot often invaded by travelling fans for Champions League matches.

Emergency services said they had had to attend to five people on Tuesday evening and another 13 on Wednesday - eight police officers and five supporters - none of them seriously hurt.

"We didn't need to take any of them to hospital," a spokesman said.

The arrests come a day after the Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco was postponed after a bomb attack damaged the Dortmund team bus, injuring one player.