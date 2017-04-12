Efforts to resolve the Bus Éireann dispute will resume at the Labour Court this morning.

The strike, now in its 20th day, has brought the company's nationwide bus fleet to a standstill.

The first session of talks at the Labour Court yesterday afternoon was adjourned to allow further talks between management and unions to clarify certain issues.

The Labour Court talks followed the collapse of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission early yesterday morning.

The hearing will resume at 10.30am, with pickets to remain in place.

Around 110,000 passenger journeys have been disrupted each day, though many are expected to have moved their custom to private operators providing alternative services.