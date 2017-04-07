The trial of former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm has been adjourned to later in the year due to legal issues.

A jury was due to be sworn in for the three month trial on 21 April.

Judge Karen O'Connor today vacated that date and put the matter into 27 April when a new trial date will be set.

Mr Drumm, 50, with an address in Skerries, Co Dublin, faces two charges of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by "dishonestly" creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2bn larger than they were.

He faces one additional charge in relation to the EU transparency directive. He has yet to enter a plea to the charges.

