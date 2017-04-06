Talks to resolve the dispute at Bus Éireann will resume at the Workplace Relations Commission this morning, as the strike enters its fourteenth day.

The dispute centres on cost cutting measures at the company.

Yesterday, the focus was on drivers and their work practices and on rostering.

No agreement has been reached so far but sources say there is a very strong resolve not to leave these talks unless there is something substantial to vote on.

Both SIPTU and the NBRU have said their members will continue to place pickets on bus stations across the country during the talks.

1,900 Bus Éireann staff have been on strike since 24 March in a dispute over cuts to pay and conditions, which management insists are essential to avert the prospect of insolvency at the loss-making company.

The strike is costing the company €500,000 per strike day.