Kevin O'Sullivan has stood down as editor of The Irish Times.

Mr O'Sullivan is to take on a new position with the newspaper as Environment, Agriculture and Science Editor.

He has been editor of The Irish Times for almost six years, having been appointed to the role in June 2011.

Mr O'Sullivan will be replaced by current editorial director Paul O'Neill, who takes over with immediate effect.

Mr O'Neill has been deputy editor since 2015.

Chairman of the Irish Times Dan Flinter paid tribute to Mr O'Sullivan saying he had made a major contribution to The Irish Times "during a period of extraordinary change in the news publishing sector".

He said Mr O'Neill had a strong track record and the necessary leadership skills to build on the current momentum of change in the organisation.