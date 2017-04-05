IT services company Version 1 has announced the creation of 365 consultancy jobs at its Dublin headquarters today.

The company said it will fill the positions over the next three years.

Version 1 was founded in Dublin in 1996 with two employees and had revenues in its first year of €60,000.

Today, it offers a range of IT services to clients, employs 900 people in seven offices across Ireland and the UK, and will have revenues this year of over €100m.

Version 1 now has offices in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Its business partners include Microsoft, Amazon and Oracle.

Version 1 is currently expanding its UK and European presence following a period of sustained growth over the past five years.

In order to do this and to support its strategy of targeting large companies to buy, it is growing its team.

The new positions at its Dublin office will mainly be technical roles in enterprise resource planning, systems integration as well as cloud and data analytics.

The company's incoming Chief Executive Tom O'Connor said the expansion was a clear sign of the firm's growth and a positive step for its future.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said the new Version 1 jobs "represent a vote of confidence in the strength of Ireland's business environment, our highly skilled workforce and our strong education system".