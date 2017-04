Tesla has overtaken Ford to become the second-largest US car maker in terms of market capitalisation, behind General Motors.

The electric car maker's stock surged 7.4% to an all-time high yesterday after reporting better-than-expected first quarter sales.

At the close of trading, Tesla had a market value of $49bn dollars, compared with Ford's value of $46bn.

Ford's sales are lagging amid concerns about the ability of the US market to keep growing.