A new €50 note goes into circulation in Ireland and across the euro zone tomorrow.

The Central Bank says it has enhanced security features which will offer better protection against counterfeiters.

They say these features can be easily checked by people using the 'look, feel and tilt' method.

The bank says there are also second-level security for use by professional cash handlers as well as special security features the Central Bank alone can recognise.

Among the new features is a portrait watermark of the Greek figure Europa.

There is also a portrait window, with a hologram of the same image. When held against the light, the hologram becomes transparent.

There are raised lines along the side of the note as well as raised print, which should help those who are visually impaired.

The main image, the lettering and the large value numeral also feel thicker.

The colour of the number 50 changes when you tilt the banknote note from emerald green to deep blue.

The design of the note is similiar to new €5, €10 and €20 notes introduced in recent years.

The Central Bank says there are €19bn notes in circulation across the euro zone but they say there are relatively low counterfeit levels.

Last year they identified some 307,000 counterfeit €50 notes.

The total number of counterfeit notes in 2016 represented less than .0001% of all notes.

They hope this new €50 note will bring the number of counterfeit notes in circulation down even further.

The new note will circulate alongside existing €50 notes with the Central Bank hoping to have 50% of the old notes back in the Central Bank in 12 months time.