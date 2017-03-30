Over 1,100 jobs in the agri-food sector are on offer at a job fair at the RDS in Dublin organised by the Irish Farmers Journal.

Most of the jobs will be located outside of Dublin and the organisers say it will help prevent a two-speed economy emerging in the aftermath of Brexit.

Coming just one day after the British government triggered Article 50 to leave the European Union, today's agri-careers fair represents a significant vote of confidence in the sector of Ireland's economy most at risk from Brexit.

There are 60 companies exhibiting at the fair.

The jobs, which are located all over the country, are being offered by dairy co-ops, meat processors, machinery manufacturers, nutrition companies, and many more.

The people these companies are looking for range across all age and experience groups including apprentice and graduate roles, as well as experienced and qualified professionals.

There are roles in the areas of information technology, accounting, engineering, marketing, and human resources as well as forestry advisers, herds' persons, meat trimmers and more.

In most cases applicants will not need to have a degree in agriculture science or experience in farm work.

Editor of the Farmers Journal Justin McCarthy, who organised the jobs fair, said that jobs like those on offer now all over the country will help to ensure that a two-speed economy does not emerge in Ireland in the aftermath of Brexit.

The event is open to the public until 6pm in the main hall of the RDS.

Former six-time All-Ireland winning Kilkenny hurler James Ryall changed jobs after attending last year's event.

Mr Ryall, who had worked in car sales for ten years, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland the event offered him the opportunity to get a new job better suiting his skills and education.