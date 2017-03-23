The National Bus and Rail Union and SIPTU have said their members are to engage in an all-out indefinite strike at Bus Éireann from midnight tonight.

Representatives of the five Bus Éireann unions met this afternoon to consider their reaction to management's decision to implement significant cost-saving measures without union agreement.

Unions had previously warned that any such move by management would be met with a strike.

Arriving for today's meeting, SIPTU Sector Organiser Willie Noone said the time for talking was over, and many members were wandering why they were not already on the picket line.

The Bus Éireann strike, due to begin at midnight, will not affect school bus drivers - although unions warn they may get ‘dragged in’ pic.twitter.com/tzo0XpKARh — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 23, 2017

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary said today's meeting was to decide when industrial action would be triggered, adding that it looked as if they were talking about hours rather than days.

In a letter yesterday Bus Éireann's Acting CEO Ray Hernan notified staff of the immediate implementation of reforms, and said that there was no basis for convening further talks.

In a statement this afternoon, the NBRU said the letter "is clearly the straw that has broken the back in terms of spelling out exactly what the real agenda is here, the new management structure at Bus Éireann have clearly signalled that they are intent on pursuing a race to the bottom in relation to workers jobs, terms and conditions and to reposition Bus Éireann as a low cost transport provider, mimicking some of the rogue operators that populate the so-called interurban market."

The union said it remains available at any stage to re-engage "on an efficiency based agenda in order to resolve the Expressway crisis".

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Willie Noone, said the unions members "have been forced to take this action is regrettable but it is necessary in order to protect public transport services into the future.

"Our members know that there is no silver bullet that will provide a solution to the issues faced by Bus Éireann.

"However, in the absence of management presenting a sustainable or equitable plan for the future of the company, which is agreed with workers, it has left our members with no option but to commence strike action."