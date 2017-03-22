The National Bus and Rail Union has queried how Bus Éireann has accumulated and calculated the losses that management says are pushing the company to the brink of insolvency.

The queries come as the board is meeting to consider the worsening financial situation at the company which says it lost €9.4m last year.

Yesterday, the company also revealed that losses in the first two months of this year were 41% higher than in the same period a year ago.

At today's meeting, the management is expected to recommend the urgent implementation of 55 cost reduction measures, despite the fact that they have not been agreed with staff representatives.

Unions have already warned that unilateral implementation will trigger an all-out indefinite strike.

In today's letter to Bus Éireann's Acting CEO Ray Hernan, NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary says his office has been inundated with queries from driver members asking why, if the deficit is €9.4m, there is a requirement to seek €5m in overtime savings from their portion of the payroll.

He asks if the alleged €9.4m loss for 2016 is an actual operational loss, or an accounting loss made up of other variables.

He seeks details of the operational profit/loss for each Expressway region, as well as a breakdown of exactly how losses at Expressway have increased by 41% in a 12-month period.

Mr O'Leary also demands figures for revenue losses at Expressway for February 2016 and the corresponding figures for February 2017.

He asks why Bus Éireann is pursuing a savings target of €30m, of which €12m is to come from payroll.

He accuses the company of spurning an offer of "extensive time- bound discussion around efficiencies, from which short term savings could be found".

He also asks whether there is any superfluous spending outside of payroll that could be targeted instead.