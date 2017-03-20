An online commerce company has announced plans to create 250 jobs over the next three years, with the majority to be based at its global headquarters in Dublin.

The announcement was made to coincide with the official opening of eShopWorld’s HQ at Airside Business Park in Swords.

EShopWorld makes software that enables retailers selling in more than one country to tailor their website for customers in different markets.

The company was launched in Dublin in 2010 and has grown from a staff of six to 150 today.

It says the jobs are part of a €25m investment it will make in people, software development and R&D over the coming three years as it continues to grow and expand.

It will bring total employment at eShopWorld to almost 400 staff by 2019, including 80 jobs added last year.

EShopWorld says the positions are full-time, highly-skilled roles, focused on technical development and R&D activity.

Commenting on the announcement, eShopWorld CEO Tommy Kelly said:

"We are very pleased to be adding jobs and investment to fulfil demand from leading global brands.

"Premium brands see our technology platform as a key pillar for growth and establishing long term sustainable relationships with brand loyal customers.

"This is a really important investment for eShopWorld and one that will further our capability to optimise our technology, driving growth through existing and new revenue streams."

Elsewhere, a linen supply and laundry service company has announced that it is to begin hiring another 100 staff in Cork a year ahead of schedule.

Kings Laundry was established 17 years ago in Dublin and has enjoyed double-digit growth every year since then.

Last June, the company opened a state-of-the-art 3,700-square metre plant at Little Island in Co Cork which, it says, is a European leader in terms of energy efficiency and environmental policy.

Forty people were employed at the Little Island plant initially, with the company promising to increase this to 200 in two years.

Today, Kings Laundry employs 105 people in Cork and the company has announced plans to recruit another 100 people at the facility.

The Little Island plant, which has the capacity to handle 1.5 million pieces of laundry per week, will also see a further investment of €2m, bringing total investment to €12m.

The company has said it will also hire 80 seasonal staff in Cork and Dublin to meet demand from the hospitality sector over the summer months.